Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Windy Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Dec. 20, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Dec. 20, 2023.PNG
Posted at 5:38 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 05:40:36-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A windy Wednesday is in store. A strong northeast breeze is back and that is helping to warm up the morning temperatures.

After starting the day with lows in the mid 60s, highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Temperatures continue to warm up, but it is seasonal this weekend.

A strong onshore flow may bring quick-moving showers that are isolated in coverage the next few days.

Increasing showers in the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and muggier conditions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More waves this week!

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019