Windy Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A windy Wednesday is in store. A strong northeast breeze is back and that is helping to warm up the morning temperatures.

After starting the day with lows in the mid 60s, highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures continue to warm up, but it is seasonal this weekend.

A strong onshore flow may bring quick-moving showers that are isolated in coverage the next few days.

Increasing showers in the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and muggier conditions.