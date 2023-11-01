Watch Now
Windy Wednesday and cold front passes bringing cooler temperatures

Wind advisory First Alert Weather Forecast Wednesday November 1 2023
Posted at 2023-11-01T05:49:19-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 05:58:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday's winds will gust up to 40 mph out of the north in eastern areas and offshore while inland winds will gust to 30 mph. A chance for stray showers this Wednesday but mainly coastal and offshore.

The cold front passes Wednesday midday and by Wednesday night, the air will feel cooler still with windy conditions.

The beach and boating is dealing with very rough conditions. High surf advisory and high risk of rip currents plus gale warning for Atlantic waters.

Waking up to the 60s and possibly upper 50s for inland spots Thursday morning then highs in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

Still windy Friday and for start of weekend. Highs warm back to the mid 80s Sunday afternoon with spotty showers returning also this weekend.

A friendly reminder that daylight saving time comes to an end with fallback on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. Set clocks back one hour when you go to bed Saturday night.

