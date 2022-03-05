Windy, Warm Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure over the western Atlantic our main weather maker this weekend and beyond.

Windy weekend in store, mostly sunny, little to no rain chance.

Small Craft Advisory in effect through at least Sunday night, high risk of rip currents at the beaches through the weekend.

Heat and moisture build heading into next week, temps climbing into the middle 80s by midweek, rain chances into the 20%-30% range but widespread rains not expected through much of next week.

Better rain chances could arrive by the end of the week/next weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, warm. Highs: Lower 80s Wind: East 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, a few clouds. Breezy & mild. Lows: Near 70 Winds: East 10-15 mph

Sunday: Continued mostly sunny, windy & warm. Highs: Lower 80s. Winds: ESE 15-25 mph

