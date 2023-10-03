Windy Tuesday, mainly dry, but passing showers expected

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a windy but mainly dry Tuesday with the breeze out of the northeast up to 25 miles per hour.

Expect more sunshine this afternoon with stray showers.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, so saltwater flooding is possible during high tide.

Afternoon high temperatures in mid 80s. Afternoon pop-up storms possible later this week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is impacting the Leeward and northern Windward Islands, which will likely result in localized flooding because heavy rainfall is the main impact. Up to eight inches of rain are possible for the Leeward Islands.

There are no other areas of concern for development.