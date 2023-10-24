Staying windy for Wednesday; few fast-moving showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winds are cranking up across the area and breezy to windy conditions will continue through the weekend, making way for rough beach and boating conditions.

A high surf advisory begins Tuesday night and lasts through Thursday for Palm Beach County where 6 to 8-foot breaking waves are forecast in the surf zone.

Afternoon temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s all week with nighttime lows in the 70s. Breezy conditions are expected during the end of the week and into the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, Tammy is still a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph, about 561 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center 11 p.m. update.

It's moving generally northward over the open waters of the Atlantic and will weaken to a post-tropical cyclone Thursday. At that point, it will bring impacts to Bermuda.

Tropical Depression 21 off the eastern coast of Nicaragua dissipated Tuesday morning.

