Windy conditions continue, mainly dry for Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mainly dry for Sunday as the windy conditions continues.



Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible. This will keep the rough surf and large breaking waves along with dangerous rip currents and beach erosion throughout Sunday.



King tides will still happen so coastal flooding in low lying areas possible again today.

A cold front arrives midweek and will drop temps and humidity by Thursday.



Also the tropics:



Tropical Storm Tammy is weakening as it moves eastward over the Atlantic Waters. Tammy will turn southward as a remnant low early next week and stays over open waters.

In the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tammy had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was traveling east at 18 mph. Tammy was about 670 miles east of Bermuda.

An area of low pressure known as Invest 96L is forecast to approach Northeast Bahamas early Monday and then race off to the Northeast over Atlantic waters.

But this area will help to increase moisture across our local areas during early week.

Formation chance through seven days: 70%.

Watching a small area of low pressure that formed north of Dominican Republic. Some development of this system is possible over the next few days as it moves northwest stays east of the Bahamas. There is no threat to Florida.

Formation chance through seven days: 20%.

