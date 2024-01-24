Windy and warmer temperatures with passing showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Remaining windy for the rest of the week while temperatures continue to climb.

High pressure in the Atlantic Ocean is the dominate weather feature influencing our forecast this week. This high pressure system is keeping fronts away from us for now. So the warm up continues.

Near 80 degrees by Wednesday afternoon with a chance of passing showers.

Then back to the warm and muggy low 80s by Thursday with a little more sunshine.

Brisk onshore winds will be the main weather impact causing rough surf and rough seas. Winds will remain easterly at 20 to 25 miles per hour and gusty.

There is a small craft advisory, along with a high risk of rip currents.

The low 80s through the weekend with more humidity.

Our next cold front arrives late Sunday with cooler weather for the following week.