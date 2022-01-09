Windy and warm; Few showers possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A strong easterly flow continues to keep it breezy to windy from the Palm Beaches through the Treasure Coast today with frequent heavy showers impacting mainly southern areas from Boca Raton to Miami so far today.

A few of those showers will move a bit farther north today so some of us might see a spotty shower mixed in with these mostly cloudy, breezy, very mild conditions.

If you're hoping to make today a beach day you'll probably be disappointed as rough surf and rip currents are expected to make it dangerous for swimmers so stay on the sand and enjoy the view!

A cold front will approach the area later tomorrow giving us a good chance of mainly late-day/evening showers and t'storms with showers lingering into Tuesday as the front stalls.

A second and stronger front will move in by later Wednesday and a stronger surge of cooler, drier air will take over toward the end of the week.

In fact this might be the coolest air we've seen so far this season with widespread morning lows in the 40s possible by Thursday and Friday.

Today: Windy and very mild, spotty showers. Highs near 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild, lows: Upper 60s

Tomorrow: Warm and humid, showers/t'storms likely especially later in the day. Highs: Lower 80s

Tuesday: Showers around, cooler and quite breezy. Highs: Mid 70s.