Windy and slightly cooler Thursday

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Nov. 2, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Nov. 2, 2023.jpg
Posted at 2023-11-02T05:47:47-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 05:47:47-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's winds will gust up to 40 mph out of the northeast at the coast and winds up to 30 mph inland.

High temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 70s with winds cranking up out of the northeast.

Hazardous boating will continue with seas running 9 to 15 feet and a high risk of rip currents.

Friday, staying windy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with some spotty fast-moving showers.

For the weekend, breezy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A trough will pump in more moisture, increasing the chance for scattered showers. Remember to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

We'll be a little warmer and more humid next week with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure is located over the central Caribbean Sea. Formation chance through seven days is 30%.

