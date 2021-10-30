WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers are possible Saturday as a disturbance pushes through the area.

Otherwise, we're partly cloudy, windy and cooler with highs near 80 and low humidity.

Saturday night, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s on the treasure coast, low 60s for the Palm Beaches.

Sunday, sunny and comfortable. Highs near 80 and less windy. It is looking fantastic for trick-or-treaters.

Cool again Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Some rain chances come back next week as the wind turns onshore.

A storm south of Newfoundland has a 50% chance of becoming a subtropical storm, but it won't affect any landmass.