Winds picking up over the next couple of days
Posted at 5:07 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 05:07:13-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s under partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mainly dry but staying breezy throughout the day.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s, breezy winds and some fast-moving showers possible.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the low-mid 80s, scattered showers and storms as an area of low pressure moves across the area.

For the weekend, as the low pulls away, slightly drier air settles in and rain chances go down a little. Otherwise, hot, and humid weather returns with highs in the upper 80s.

