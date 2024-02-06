Wind warning: Tropical storm-force gusts possible Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Strong winds are the two words that describe Tuesday's forecast.

A wind advisory is in effect throughout the day. Gusty northwest winds of up to 45 miles per hour are expected.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 6, 2024.

Temperatures remain below average. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will not get out of the 60s. Expect mid to upper 60s.

Some sunshine will break through the clouds today, while rain chances remain low since most of the showers will be offshore over Atlantic waters.

Dangerous beach and boating conditions due to the stiff winds, so a gale warning, high surf advisory, and coastal flood advisory are all in effect.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunnier skies Wednesday and through the end of the week. Highs will rebound to the 70s starting Wednesday, but windy conditions remain.

A warm but pleasant weekend shaping up in the forecast with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.