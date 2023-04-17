Watch Now
Wind damage reported in Palm Beach Gardens after violent storm hits city

Unclear if damage caused for tornado or straight-line winds
Strong storms blew through northern Palm Beach County on Monday, prompting a tornado warning for parts of Palm Beach Gardens.
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 16:45:41-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Strong storms blew through northern Palm Beach County on Monday, prompting a tornado warning for parts of Palm Beach Gardens.

The National Weather Service said the storms caused winds damage, including reports of trees and power lines down blocking westbound lanes of Alternate A1A near Lighthouse Drive.

It is currently unknown if the damage was from straight-line winds or a tornado.

Wind damage was reported in Palm Beach Gardens on April 17, 2023, which included downed trees and power lines.
A small sinkhole occurred on Prosperity Farms Road near the intersection of Allamanda Drive East, shutting down a portion of the road. Crews were at the scene at 4 p.m. assessing the damage. It's unclear when the road will fully reopen.

Dismissal at nearby Allamanda Elementary School was delayed by about 30 minutes due to the storms.

Crews were also busy Monday afternoon clearing storm debris from drains after the heavy rains.

A small sinkhole closed a portion of Allamanda Drive at Prosperity Farms Road in Palm Beach Gardens on April 17, 2023.
The tornado warning, which was issued just before 1:30 p.m., was also in effect for Riviera Beach and North Palm Beach, but there have been no reports of damage in those municipalities.

WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist John Gerard said a few more showers and storms are redeveloping Monday afternoon, but they are scattered and not expected to become severe.

