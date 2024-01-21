Wind chill advisory in effect through 7 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A wind chill advisory is in effect through 7 AM for Indian River and Okeechobee counties. Wind chill values will be in the 30s, especially for areas further inland.

Sunday will be a brisk and breezy day. Highs in the lower to middle 60s under partly sunny skies. Winds will be quite strong from the north.

Sunday night will be chilly, but not as cold as this morning. Lows cool to the middle and upper 50s.

A high-pressure system will start to build in the region later this Sunday.

As this high pressure builds, it will start to center itself over Cape Hatteras in North Carolina. This dome of high pressure will allow winds to shift from the south-southwest.

We will see a boost in temperatures throughout the upcoming week.

Highs return to the lower 70s by Monday with partly sunny skies.

The temperatures continue to rise! By Wednesday, look for highs in the middle to upper 70s.

We will be dodging a few showers with this onshore breeze. Don't plan on a washout for any day. Tuesday and Friday will be the wettest day with a few more isolated showers than the other days.

As we head into the following weekend temperatures will be flirting with the 80 degree mark and it will be humid.