Wind Advisory issued for Martin, Indian River, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, windy and mild with temperatures running in the low-mid 70s. This afternoon, staying windy with highs in the mid-upper 80s, partly sunny and more humid with only a slim chance of an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, warm and muggy as highs climb into the upper 80s. Afternoon showers and storms likely each afternoon.

Keeping it unsettled through early next week with showers and storms possible. Highs staying above the seasonal average.

