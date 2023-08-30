Wind advisory in effect for Palm Beach County as Hurricane Idalia blows through Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Across South Florida and the Treasure Coast, we are still seeing strong storms pushing across the area in association with the outer circulation of Idalia.

There could be some localized flooding, especially if we see rain training over the same area.

Otherwise, a wind advisory is in effect until this evening with sustained winds 15-25 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

The pressure gradient starts to relax Thursday and winds will be mainly 10-15 mph. Rain chances will be about 60%. It will be hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and a heat index in the triple digits.

We'll still be dealing with some tropical moisture from the tail end of Idalia into Friday, which will keep rain chances elevated. Daily seabreeze interactions will be able to tap into this deep moisture.

Saturday looks to be a bit drier with a nice forecast shaping up for Sunday and Labor Day.