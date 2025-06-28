Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Will the Saharan dust limit our rain chances this weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A plume of Saharan dust will remain over South Florida this weekend creating hazy skies. This won't necessarily limit our rain chances this weekend.

Isolated showers to storms possible after 2 PM. Some will be strong, but the severe potential is low today.

It will be so hot and humid. Highs remain near the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday will be a similar forecast. Dodging afternoon scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be hot and humid in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Hazy conditions will continue creating filtered sunshine throughout the day.

The dust and haze will begin to dissipate late Monday. The heat and our rain chances remain.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with afternoon showers and storms likely.

The pattern starts to become more active after Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon and evening.

High temperatures remain consistent in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

In the Atlantic basin, there is one area showing a moderate chance of development in the Bay of Campeche. As of now, it doesn't pose a threat to us in Florida.

