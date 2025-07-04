Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Will it clear out in time for Independence Day fireworks?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: none.

A cold front is stalled to our north, our flow is west bringing in ample tropical moisture. High rain chances expected again today, with the potential for some heavy rainfall mid afternoon. Watching the tropics for some home grown activity that could develop off the Northeast Florida coast for the 4th of July weekend.

Today for Independence day, Some peeks of sun through the morning hours, then expect more scattered to numerous showers and storms to fire up in the afternoon after lunch time. Main timing will be from 2-6pm. It looks like most of the rain will be over by sunset. Storms will produce heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Event - 4th of July - Afternoon Evening Night.png

Tonight: Just a stray leftover shower for fireworks displays across the area, then some partial clearing overnight, Muggy and buggy with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow we start out with more sunshine, but end up with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon again. (coverage maybe a little less). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday, rain chances drop some as moisture moves out and some drier air moves in. Next week our rain chances return to near normal.

In the Tropics, low pressure has formed along a stalled frontal boundary over the northern part of the state. The NHC a 60% chance for tropical development either late today or over the weekend. Models continue to keep it a weak system, pulling it north away from the state next week, reducing any impacts to our area.

Tropical Outlook-Auto.png

Jonathan Diego
James Wieland