Where will we see rain this Sunday?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a hot and mainly sunny day in South Florida.

Temperatures rise to the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the triple digits. Stay well hydrated and make sure you have a way to receive electrolytes if you are going to be exercising or enjoying the outdoors.

There is a high rip current risk today, so please continue to remain cautious in the waters.

If you can enjoy today please do so! Monday will kick off a wet pattern for this upcoming workweek.

Scattered showers and storms expected Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

Due to the cloud cover and showers we will only cool off just a hair to the upper 80s most days next week.

Rainfall totals Monday through Friday will range from 1-2" possible. Of course some could see higher rainfall totals where there is more intensity within the storms.

Keep the umbrella close by and make sure to send your child off to school with their rain gear.