WHAT TO EXPECT: Wind comes down some, sun comes out Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today expect breezy conditions but not as windy as it's been.

In general there will be some drying with more sunshine and a little less humidity.

Highs will be in the mid 80s. Humidity will be slightly lowering a bit.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s, lows in the mid-upper 70s. Humidity will be slightly lowering a bit. Breezy but not as windy. Rip current risk remains along the coast all weekend. Very isolated showers blowing in from time to time, especially Friday night and Sunday night.

Sunday some moisture returns with a tropical disturbance that will move through the area late in the day and night. Rain chances and wind will increase once again. The National Hurricane center is giving this a low chance to develop right now. Regardless, our impacts will remain rain chances and wind picking up Sunday night and Monday now.

By Monday and Tuesday rain chances and humidity increase again as the tropical airmass moves over us. Highs in the mid 80s.

A weak cool front expected Wednesday and then again on Friday, behind it, less humid air moves in and the wind will pick back up some.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast