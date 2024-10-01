FORECAST: How that wave could impact our weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure offshore will create a southeast wind as we head into the next two days.

This will allow the afternoon sea breeze to march inland and produce mostly inland showers and thunderstorms. But with high pressure dominating, the showers and storms will be more limited in nature. Roughly a 30% to 40% chance of seeing showers or storms today and tomorrow.

Rain chances start to increase by Friday and into the weekend.

An area of lower pressure is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days, and that will send extra moisture into South Florida.

So with that deeper tropical moisture in place, rain chances will be a bit on the higher side as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Daytime highs are in the low 90s for the rest of the week and cooling into the upper 80s by the weekend.