TROPICS: What's going on with this system headed toward the Gulf?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is watching three areas of unsettled weather for tropical activity.

First, a weak disturbance will head into the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. For now, it has a 40% chance of developing.

WPTV

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"Especially once it gets into the Gulf, that's when we have to watch that," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "So the timing of that, when it gets into the Gulf, won't be until maybe Friday or, if not the weekend, into early next week."

Models are not in good agreement with this system. At the very least, it will pump ample tropical moisture into South Florida by this weekend.

WPTV

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Kirk, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands near Africa, will become a hurricane in the next day or so. It will likely become a major hurricane before curving out to sea in the north Atlantic.

WPTV

Behind Kirk, there is a tropical wave, Invest 91-L, that may become tropical cyclone soon. It has a high chance of developing.

Models spin up a tropical depression or storm over the next several days. It will take a track similar to Kirk and curve into the colder waters of the Atlantic. No threat to land.

If Invest 91-L gets a name, it would be Leslie.

WPTV

"During this time of year, the western Caribbean Sea and into the Gulf, that tends to be the hot spots for development," Correa said.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.