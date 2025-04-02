WHAT TO EXPECT: Warm & muggy with low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Staying warm and muggy today. Highs in the mid 80s but it will feel warmer with the humidity. Rain chances remain slim and the wind will pick up a bit this afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly clear and muggy lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will continue to be warm and muggy, but with more gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Rain chances remain low but there could be a passing quick shower coming in off the ocean.

The wind will stay breezy Friday through the weekend. The humidity drops a bit on Friday through the weekend also. Rip current threat will be high at the beaches and boating conditions will get rough through the weekend. Highs will stay in the low-mid 80s, and lows in the low 70s.

