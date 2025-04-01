WHAT TO EXPECT: Warm and muggy, less stormy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front stalls to our north so we stay warm and muggy today. Highs in the mid 80s but it will feel warmer with the humidity. Rain chances drop with some drier air working in but there still may be a few inland showers or storms in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly clear and muggy lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will continue to be warm and muggy, but with less rain around and more sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s with a heat index in the 90s.

The wind will pick up some Thursday and Friday which will increase rip current threat at the beaches and deteriorate boating conditions. Highs will stay in the low-mid 80s and maybe a bit less humid going into the weekend.

