WHAT TO EXPECT: Unbearable heat remains Friday, wet weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat index is soaring to unbearable numbers for Friday afternoon, ranging from 105 to 110 degrees once again. Actual forecast highs in the low 90s but with extremely humid conditions and that is why heat indices are high.

So another day with a Heat Advisory in effect from Lake Okeechobee to Treasure Coast and to the Palm Beaches and the rest of South Florida.

A tropical wave moving over parts of Caribbean is getting closer to South Florida which is increasing our rain chances starting today. A coastal shower is possible during Friday morning then passing storms during the afternoon. Winds will also start to increase around 15 mph out of the east and southeast throughout today.

More widespread and even stronger storms are expected on Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds. As the rain returns, temperatures will drop a bit to the upper 80s and near 90 degrees.

The tropical wave now has a high chance in strengthening to a depression this weekend. Stay tuned to your WPTV First Alert meteorologists for the latest.

Rainfall amounts this weekend are forecast between 2 to 5 inches.

At the beach this Friday, the surf is increasing as winds are getting stronger and the tropical wave over the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean moves closer to our local waters. Seas increasing today2-3 feet and with a moderate chop. Rip current risk remains low to moderate in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. For boaters and beach-goers, keep an eye out for passing storms throughout the afternoon and evening. The UV index is extreme.