WHAT TO EXPECT: When some of you may feel the 40s!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect clouds to hang around some with a few peeks of sunshine on Tuesday. Temperatures will be mild in the low 80s with a light breeze out of the southeast.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows near 70.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

By Wednesday, moisture from what was Tropical Storm Sara will combine with an approaching cold front and our rain chances will go up. Highs will be in the mid 80s and humidity will go up also.

The strong cold front sweeps through Thursday morning, bringing chilly temperatures into South Florida with lows dropping into the 50s and highs only in the 70s.

Skies will start out cloudy, but then slowly clear through the afternoon and it will be a bit breezy.

This cooler than average weather will last through the entire weekend. Morning lows over the weekend could dip into the 40s in some locations (inland and northern areas) and highs in the mid 70s with ample sunshine.

WPTV

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sara has officially dissipated. There is nothing expected over the next seven days. The tropics will most likely remain quiet to close out the hurricane season.