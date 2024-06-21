WHAT TO EXPECT: Here's when we'll see the stormiest weather this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A quiet day locally on Friday.

A pocket of drier air is moving into the region. As a result, not much rainfall around. Plus, high pressure to the north is weakening, and as a result, the winds are also coming on down. That means the seas will start to subside as we head into the next several days.

We continue to watch a tropical wave pushing toward Jacksonville. It has a 50% chance of developing over the next several hours.

Otherwise, it's going to push into the southeast and spread some locally heavy rain in that area.

"Computer models taking it up into Georgia, and then eventually out towards the Atlantic," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

As we head into the weekend, deeper tropical moisture will return to South Florida.

Saturday looks like a stormy day, at least the first half of the day. We'll start to see some showers and storms along the coast during the morning. And then those storms will start to move farther inland as the afternoon wears on.

By the late afternoon and evening, any storm will be closer to the lake or over toward the Gulf coast.

"The good news is — at least in Palm Beach County — we're out of that drought because we got so much rain last rain," Villanueva said.

WPTV

We'll still have a few storms around on Sunday, just not as numerous. Otherwise, we're going to see daytime highs around 90°.

In the tropics, we continue to watch that tropical wave near Jacksonville, as well as another one that could develop in the Bay of Campeche this weekend. That one has a 60% chance of developing, but it will not impact South Florida.