ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) says its SWAT Team is executing a search warrant at the 7900 block of Citrus Park Boulevard in the Lakewood Park area.

According to a social media post by SLCSO, the search is part of an active investigation by its Criminal Investigations Division concerning internet crimes against children.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.