FORECAST: Here are the impacts we'll feel from Francine

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Sept. 10, 2024.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Flooding rains are back on Tuesday. Very rich tropical moisture is sitting on top of the region, some of it coming from Francine in the Gulf.

We also have a front that continues to hang out across the state. This combination, along with daytime heating and the afternoon sea breeze, will combine to bring us some locally heavy downpours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

While strong storms aren't expected, any storm could produce very heavy rain in a short period of time, so flooding is going to be a concern.

Rain chances will remain elevated through Wednesday at a roughly 60% to 70% chance.

It drops to 50% by Thursday as most of the moisture starts to push up to the north following Francine. Highs will be around 90.

