WHAT TO EXPECT: Cloudy, cold and misty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday will start out cloudy, misty and cold with temps in the 40s. It'll stay chilly through the day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and a blustery NW wind. There will be some partial clearing late in the day as a push of drier air moves in.

Quite chilly Friday night/Saturday morning with lows dropping into the 30s to mid 40s. There will be wind chills in the 30s. There could be some patchy frost west of the lake in wind protected areas.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Jan. 24, 2025

After a chilly Saturday morning, we can expect sunny and a bit warmer Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and a chilly wind blowing. Some clouds will blow in in the afternoon as winds swing onshore.

By Sunday temps warm up even more, a seasonable mid 70s with a few more clouds around.

Next week looks pretty quiet at this point with warmer temps and more sunshine.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

