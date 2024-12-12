WHAT TO EXPECT: Chilly, windy weather today

Watch Now
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday will start off chilly, with temps in the 40s/50s and a bit of a windchill from gusty NNW winds. The afternoon will see clouds on the increase along the coast as winds swing around onshore, windy and cool with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Not as cool Friday morning as winds swing more onshore, lows in the mid-upper 60s, then highs will be back to near normal, in the mid-upper 70s under partly sunny skies. There maybe a few quick showers blowing in of the gusty onshore winds.

We hit near 80 by the weekend but stay pretty windy so boating and beach-goers beware of rough seas and rip currents from Thursday through Monday. There's a Small craft advisory and a high risk for rip currents, and most likely a high surf advisory for the Treasure coast is possibly over the weekend. We will also add in some showers for Saturday and Sunday as moisture increases.

