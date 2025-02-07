WHAT TO EXPECT: Calm weather pattern continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning there is some limited patchy fog around the lake, Okeechobee county and parts of northern Palm Beach county and even the Treasure Coast. It's not as widespread as in previous days though.

Elsewhere we will see mostly sunny to partly sunny skies today and warm temperatures in the low 80s.

Tonight, some limited patchy fog again possible around the lake and temps will be mild, In the mid 60s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Friday, Feb. 7, 2024

Over the weekend, no big changes with mostly to partly sunny skies and warm temps. Highs stay in the low 80s, lows in the mid-60s.

The Big Game on Sunday watch parties are looking great because of the dry forecast and warm temps this Sunday. It'll be great for pre-game grilling and outdoor fun!

Perfect beach and boating weather with light winds and calm seas.

A stagnant weather pattern remains with no cold fronts for at least the next week to 10 days.

