FORECAST: Here's what your weekend looks like

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very nice Friday on tap for us in South Florida. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Humidity has come back a bit, also. The wind won't be quite as windy, but still on the breezy side out of the east at 15 to 20 mph. Very isolated showers off the breeze. Otherwise staying dry.

Tonight, a batch of moisture will move in from the east, increasing our rain chances late tonight through the first half of Saturday, before drying out some Saturday afternoon when we will see some clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will dry out some more and will gave plenty of sunshine. Just a stray shower blowing in as the wind picks back up through the day. Highs continue to be in the mid 80s and slightly less humid.

Monday and Election Day will be windy again with east winds gusting 20 to 30 mph. A few quick showers will blow in from time to time. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mid to late next week we will be watching some moisture move in from the tropics. Rain chances and humidity look to go up.

In the tropics, there are two areas that are highlighted for possible development, one with a brief low chance to develop near Puerto Rico, and one with a higher, medium chance to develop in the central Caribbean.

These two features will merge into one by next week, which will have the possibility to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm next week.

Models have been consistent developing something, but not consistent on where it goes or any potential impacts it may have on our area. So we will continue to watch and wait.