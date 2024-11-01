Watch Now
TRACKING THE TROPICS: 2 areas to watch out for

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast for the morning of Nov. 1, 2024.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the tropics, there are two areas on Friday that are highlighted for potential tropical development.

One has a brief low chance to develop near Puerto Rico, and one with a higher, medium chance to develop in the central Caribbean.

tropics 2.png

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

These two features will merge into one by next week, which will have a possibility to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm next week. Models still have been consistent developing something there.

The latest model runs have a weaker system in the Gulf of Mexico late next week.

There are still many variable to iron out before we know if there will be any impacts to South Florida. So we will continue to watch and wait.

