What a difference a day makes!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cold front that moved in yesterday has pushed far enough south to allow for drier air and beautiful weather to be the rule today.

It'll be a bit breezy so expect a bumpy ride on the boat and rip currents at the beaches today.

Enjoy today's nice weather while you can because another cold front is on the way and this will likely be the strongest one yet so far this early autumn season.

Showers & storms will build ahead of it tomorrow afternoon and stormy skies will be with us through Wednesday morning before the front moves all the way through by Wednesday afternoon.

Cooler, drier air is expected later in the week with dry weather for most. Lows could dip into the 50s Treasure Coast by Thursday morning. In the tropics, all is quiet.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: ENE 15-20

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, pleasant. Lows: Mid 70s (cooler inland) Winds: E 5-10

TOMORROW: Starting dry, then showers & storms by late afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: SE 10

TUESDAY: Showers & storms likely. Highs: Mid 80s

WEDNESDAY: Showers early, some clearing. Cooler. Highs: Lower 80s

