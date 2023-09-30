Wet weather continues through the weekend with highs in the mid-upper 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend, highs in the mid-upper 80s with heat index values in the mid-upper 90s.

Scattered afternoon-evening showers and thunderstorms possible once again, as the stalled frontal boundary lingers across the state.

With an already saturated ground, flooding could be an issue through the weekend.

Next week, the front finally pushes south helping to dry the weather out.

Can't rule out the chance for some showers and storms on the onshore flow, but rain chances drop.

Highs in the mid-upper 80s and the humidity goes down slightly by Tuesday.