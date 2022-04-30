Wet weather continues through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered rainfall moving into the area as that stalled frontal boundary sits over South Florida. Rain could linger through the early afternoon, then most of the rain pushes west later in the day. Still can't rule out the chance for a few spotty downpours even into this evening. With ongoing rainfall and an already saturated ground, flooding could be an issue once again today. WPC has us under a level 1/4 risk for excessive rainfall. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow (May 1), as the front washes out, slightly drier air moves in. Rain chances drop a little, but rain possible once again near the coast in the morning through the early afternoon, then moving towards the lake after 2PM. Highs in the low 80s.

Early next week, highs in the mid 80s, some showers and storms possible.

Wednesday - Friday, a warming trend takes hold with highs back to the upper 80s by Friday. More showers and storms popping up.