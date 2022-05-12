Wet conditions this morning into the early afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s with scattered showers moving NE to SW for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, showers and storms possible through the early afternoon, then slow drying later in the day.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid 80s. Dry to start then afternoon - evening showers and storms firing up.

For the weekend, highs in the mid-upper 80s, but feeling warmer with the humidity increasing. Some showers and storms possible, but not a lot of rain expected.

Next week, keeping it hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s with some afternoon storms.

