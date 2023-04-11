Wet and windy pattern continues Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Keep the rain gear handy because we're tracking showers on the radar again this Tuesday morning, but mainly in Palm Beach County and to the south.

Whipping winds will continue Tuesday out of the east at 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches.

The strong winds are causing rough surf and dangerous rip currents, so a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for all the Atlantic coasts.

On the Treasure Coast, a Wind Advisory remains in effect along with a Coastal Advisory because of the strong onshore winds. There could be some flooding in low-lying areas on the coast and beach erosion.

This week's wet pattern is due to a low pressure system in the Gulf, but this is much-needed rain and will help alleviate the drought conditions.

Forecast highs the upper 70s and low 80s, then the mid 80s by the end of the week. Then lower storm chances for the weekend with hotter temperatures.