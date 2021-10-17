WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're tracking a cool front that will be pushing through the area Sunday. A slight chance of showers will be possible along with increasing clouds.

Daytime highs on Sunday range from the middle to upper 80s.

Behind the front for Monday, the humidity will drop but the winds will pick up!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday-Tuesday, drier air filters in and the humidity drops. Highs will be in the mid-80s and rain chances are low. However, gusty winds pick up.

By the end of the week, moisture increases and humidity creeps back up. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast with highs in the mid-80s.

The tropics remain quiet.