Welcome rain is on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Look for breezy and warm weather today before a cold front arrives tonight.

Outside of a few spotty showers most of today will be dry, warm, and breezy.

As a cold front arrives tonight the chance for showers will go up and a cloudy, breezy, noticeably cooler day is on tap for tomorrow with the front slowing down and possibly stalling over us.

A disturbance moving along the front will get us some pretty good rain chances Sunday night into Monday morning with showers staying in the forecast into Tuesday.

Gradual clearing will settle in by later Wednesday.

A high risk of rip currents will continue at the beaches through the weekend so only swim at guarded beaches.

TODAY: Breezy and warm. Few showers possible late. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: S 20

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Lows: Lower 60s Winds: N 15

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. Showers around. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: N 15

MONDAY: Rain likely, especially in the morning. Highs: Mid 70s