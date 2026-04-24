Weekend Weather Outlook: Spotty Storms, Calmer Winds, and a Warm-Up Ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today brings a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers. A brief thunderstorm isn’t out of the question early afternoon, but most areas won’t see steady rain. High temperatures will land in the upper 70s to low-80s. Along the beaches, there’s still a risk of rip currents through this morning, lingering along the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast coastline into the evening, so swimmers should stay cautious.

As we head into the weekend, moisture and instability tick up just enough to bring a better chance for scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances remain in the 25–35% range, with activity favoring inland and northern areas later in the day, but some storms may drift back toward the coast, especially Sunday. Winds will also ease, becoming light or even calm at times, especially by Sunday, before shifting to a more southerly flow.

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By early next week, drier air moves back in behind a weak back door front, then temperatures begin to climb late in the week. Expect a noticeable warm-up, with highs reaching the upper 80s. It’s a gradual shift toward hotter, more summer-like conditions across South Florida.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

