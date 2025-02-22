WEEKEND WEATHER: Cool and cloudy Saturday, when can we see rain back in our forecast?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool, pleasant weekend across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Breezy and mainly cloudy skies Saturday, more sunshine in the forecast on Sunday with temperatures warming up.

A small craft advisory and a high rip current risk is in effect for our area as the winds turn toward the east by Saturday afternoon.

WPTV Today's forecast across our inland and coastal communities

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rain chances remain low through the weekend but there is a chance for a quick shower along our coastal communities.

Rain chances increase as we head into Monday morning bringing in a slight chance for thunderstorms through Tuesday.