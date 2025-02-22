Watch Now
WEEKEND WEATHER: Cool and cloudy Saturday, when can we see rain back in our forecast?

Some clouds, breezy and cool conditions Saturday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool, pleasant weekend across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Breezy and mainly cloudy skies Saturday, more sunshine in the forecast on Sunday with temperatures warming up.

A small craft advisory and a high rip current risk is in effect for our area as the winds turn toward the east by Saturday afternoon.

Today's forecast across our inland and coastal communities

Rain chances remain low through the weekend but there is a chance for a quick shower along our coastal communities.

Rain chances increase as we head into Monday morning bringing in a slight chance for thunderstorms through Tuesday.

