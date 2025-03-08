Weekend Warmup, It's Going to Feel Like Summer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summer-like heat on tap for this weekend's forecast as temperatures climb around ten degrees above average and humidity gets a big boost.

Saturday's highs climb to the mid 80s with southerly flow. The winds will stay light for Saturday.

Only a few clouds Saturday evening with mild temps in the 70s then 60s for overnight lows.

Sunday is the day that it will feel like summertime with highs in the upper 80s and much higher humidity. This will make the feels-like temps hit the low 90s.

At the same time, the winds turn more southwesterly and it gets breezy

The good news is that the rain chance remains low throughout the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A cold front arrives on Monday making it for a cloudy day with the chance for showers. It will not be a washout but any rain is welcomed in South Florida since we are dealing with severe drought conditions.

Monday's cloudiness and passing cold front will bring down the temperatures back to the low and mid 70s for highs.

Cool and breezy with more sun returning on Tuesday. Highs mid and upper 70s and morning lows in the 50s.

A friendly reminder that Spring Forward happens Sunday at 2 am. So, Saturday night make sure to turn your clocks one hour ahead before going to bed.