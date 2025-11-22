Weekend warmth, patchy fog, and a Thanksgiving front on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a very pleasant and dry weekend with warmer temperatures.

Areas of patchy dense fog are possible this morning near lake Okeechobee.

Once the fog dissipates near 8-9 AM temperatures will soar.

Highs in the lower to middle 80s today under plenty of sunshine.

Seas are near 1-3 ft so it will be bumpy on the water today.

A weak front will slide into north/central Florida Sunday, but it loses most of its punch before it reaches our area. Rain chances stay very low, with only a stray shower possible north of our region.

Winds may briefly turn north or northwest, but no cool air makes it this far south. Highs remain in the low to middle 80s.

For the start of the workweek, high pressure rebuilds over Florida early next week, shifting winds back onshore and nudging moisture upward.

Temperatures dip a touch with highs in the lower 80s on Monday. We gradually warm up to the middle 80s by Wednesday.

A more powerful storm system developing over the Great Lakes will drag a stronger cold front down the peninsula sometime Thursday into Friday.

On Thanksgiving, temperatures are still unseasonably warm in the lower 80s, but rain chances start to increase. Temperatures drop behind the cold front into the 70s. Friday's high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.