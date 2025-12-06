Weekend warmth holds on; cooler, drier air moves in next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida wakes up to another round of patchy to dense fog this morning, especially across the interior and southwest Florida.

Despite the fog, the weekend as a whole stays warm, mostly sunny, and largely dry across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

Marine conditions remain favorable heading into the weekend with light to moderate southerly to southwesterly winds and seas of 1 to 3 feet. These will be great conditions for the Boat Parade from North Palm to the Jupiter Inlet starting at 6 PM.

wptv

A stalled front over north-central Florida continues to funnel a southerly to southwesterly breeze into our area, allowing temperatures to run several degrees above normal.

Afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 80s today and Sunday, feeling more like late October than early December. In West Palm we will near the record high of 87 degrees, as our forecasted high is 87.

Changes arrive late Sunday night into Monday as that front finally begins to push south. Moisture increases ahead of it, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and an isolated storm.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air settles in, dropping highs back into the mid and upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight lows will also trend cooler, falling into the 50s and low 60s area-wide.

A stretch of quiet, comfortable weather returns Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure builds, keeping skies mostly clear and temperatures near seasonal averages.