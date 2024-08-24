Weekend tropical wave

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A wave of tropical moisture is going to enter our region, meaning we will have a awfully humid weekend with the chance of strong storms.

If you are trying to take advantage of the outdoors between storm system, be cautious at the beach as we have a high rip current risk this Saturday.

Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s near 90 today.

An isolated storm can't be ruled out in the morning. This afternoon will likely feature isolated to scattered storm chances with all the tropical moisture that exists it will be easy to trigger a few storms.

The threats will be minor flooding, strong wind gusts, and cloud to ground lightning.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday will feature afternoon scattered storms, especially further inland. High temperatures will near 90 in most locations. It will continue to be very, very humid outside.

Monday will feature more storm chances as the tropical wave continues to linger around and the stationary boundary remains to the north of us. Temperatures will once again be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Few storms will be strong in the afternoon.

Tuesday looks to be the driest day on the 7 day forecast, but isolated storms are still in the forecast. High temperatures won't budge, we continue to stick with the lower 90s.

The remainder of next week continues to be unpleasant. Chance of scattered storms each day with some being strong and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet right now with no disturbances expected in the next week.