Weekend summer storms while scorching heat continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — A heat advisory is in effect for the fourth day in a row. The heat index is up to 110 degrees Saturday afternoon but there is a good chance for afternoon storms, especially in the Treasure Coast, and that can help bring down the heat for the later half of the afternoon.

The storms will be more isolated for the Palm Beaches.

Saturday afternoon temperatures in the low 90s with feels-like temps from 105 to 110 degrees. The southwest flow remains but it starts to turn out of the east on Sunday.

With an east breeze returning the heat indices will begin to drop and so it will not be as hot for the early next week.

Sunday sea breeze storms are expected to develop in the eastern areas first then track towards the west. The same setup is in the forecast for the start of school next week. Morning temps in the low 80s and highs in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Back-to-school Monday calls for a few showers rolling onshore or near the coast then isolated storms in the afternoon during pick-up times. Hazy skies are possible thanks to some Saharan dust sweeping South Florida. Monday morning temps in the upper 70s and low 80s then highs near 92 degrees.

In the tropics, keeping a watchful eye on tropical wave invest 98L is important as it has a high chance for development by next week and could become a hurricane over the Caribbean. There is still a lot of uncertainty but a turn to the north is expected after it moves near the Greater Antilles. For now, Floridians should monitor the tropical wave but the eastern Caribbean needs to be on alert.