Weekend storms could bring some relief to drought

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Only isolated coastal showers for the early part of Friday along an ocean breeze. Any showers will have minimum impact as they will be quick-movers and carry light rain.

Higher chances for more beneficial rain is on tap for the weekend.

Isolated to spotty showers with isolated storms are forecast to develop late Saturday evening and into the night. These can produce heavier rainfall.

Especially Sunday afternoon when spotty storms will develop inland afternoon daytime heating and become scattered throughout the afternoon as the storms push towards eastern cities.

By Monday, the storm chance increases even more as a wider coverage of storms is expected. A few storms could be strong and produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds both on Sunday and Monday.

The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning has significantly worsened. Unfortunately, 98% of the state is now in a drought or is going into a drought including all of Central and South Florida. Fort Pierce is now considered abnormally dry.

Extreme drought conditions have spread further east. Boca Raton through West Palm Beach is now in extreme drought.

The rain will not be enough to improve drought conditions, for now, but there are some signs pointing to the start of rainy season as we head into the first few weeks of May.