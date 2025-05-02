Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weekend storms could bring some relief to drought

JC_GRAF fronts.png
AM_Rain Chances.png
JC ALERTS.png
JC_GRAF fronts 2.png
Super 7 Day.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Only isolated coastal showers for the early part of Friday along an ocean breeze. Any showers will have minimum impact as they will be quick-movers and carry light rain.

Higher chances for more beneficial rain is on tap for the weekend.

Isolated to spotty showers with isolated storms are forecast to develop late Saturday evening and into the night. These can produce heavier rainfall.

Especially Sunday afternoon when spotty storms will develop inland afternoon daytime heating and become scattered throughout the afternoon as the storms push towards eastern cities.

By Monday, the storm chance increases even more as a wider coverage of storms is expected. A few storms could be strong and produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds both on Sunday and Monday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning has significantly worsened. Unfortunately, 98% of the state is now in a drought or is going into a drought including all of Central and South Florida. Fort Pierce is now considered abnormally dry.

Extreme drought conditions have spread further east. Boca Raton through West Palm Beach is now in extreme drought.

The rain will not be enough to improve drought conditions, for now, but there are some signs pointing to the start of rainy season as we head into the first few weeks of May.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Bump up coming this week

James Wieland