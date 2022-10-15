Weekend starts a bit wet for some

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front moved through yesterday, but the drier air won't arrive until tomorrow.

Scattered showers & storms are likely today with a few briefly heavy downpours in spots.

Skies clear tonight as high pressure moves in and things dry out and we'll salvage the second half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies for your Sunday.

The next front on the map will arrive on Tuesday so rain chances go up for early next week with scattered showers on Monday and a better chance of showers & storms on Tuesday.

Although there's some discrepancy with the models it appears we're likely to see much cooler, drier air by the second half of next week.

In the tropics, outside of a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, things are quiet across the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

.TODAY: Becoming breezy, scattered showers & t'storms. Highs: Mid 80s

TONIGHT: Clearing, winds diminishing. Lows: Mid 70s

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, warm, less humid. Highs: Mid 80s

MONDAY: Scattered showers by afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s

